Piper Sandler lifts CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.31%.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock dropped by -17.26%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.72. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.88 billion, with 196.20 million shares outstanding and 194.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 2742041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $84.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.81 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.69, while it was recorded at 81.29 for the last single week of trading, and 82.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 53.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.85. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $1,239,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.