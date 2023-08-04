Piper Sandler lifts Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] price plunged by -12.72 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted Ellen Snow, Akebia’s newly-hired Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, options to purchase 560,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on July 31, 2023. The options were granted as an inducement material to Ms. Snow entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $1.67 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to Ms. Snow’s continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia’s inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

A sum of 3677713 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.12M shares. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.74 and dropped to a low of $1.50 until finishing in the latest session at $1.51.

The one-year AKBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.67. The average equity rating for AKBA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 72.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 307.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1938, while it was recorded at 1.6660 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7666 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.59 and a Gross Margin at +70.45. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.63.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -29.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -215.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,683.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,290.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$451,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AKBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AKBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.