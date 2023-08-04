Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] Revenue clocked in at $28.74 billion, up 50.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Penske Automotive Group Inc. [NYSE: PAG] slipped around -0.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $172.74 at the close of the session, down -0.31%. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM that Erie Indemnity and Penske Automotive Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) will replace Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, August 4. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) acquired Univar Solutions in a deal that closed today.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. stock is now 50.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAG Stock saw the intraday high of $174.67 and lowest of $171.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 180.84, which means current price is +53.80% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 313.63K shares, PAG reached a trading volume of 4625498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAG shares is $164.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Penske Automotive Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penske Automotive Group Inc. is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has PAG stock performed recently?

Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, PAG shares gained by 3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.49, while it was recorded at 166.33 for the last single week of trading, and 136.73 for the last 200 days.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.16 and a Gross Margin at +16.94. Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.96.

Return on Total Capital for PAG is now 17.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.70. Additionally, PAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG] managed to generate an average of $52,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penske Automotive Group Inc. go to 0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Penske Automotive Group Inc. [PAG]

The top three institutional holders of PAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.