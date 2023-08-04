PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] Revenue clocked in at $4.49 billion, up 16.65% YTD: What’s Next?

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] price surged by 0.01 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM that Erie Indemnity and Penske Automotive Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) will replace Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, August 4. Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) acquired Univar Solutions in a deal that closed today.

A sum of 4589327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.76M shares. PDC Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $74.96 and dropped to a low of $73.62 until finishing in the latest session at $74.05.

The one-year PDCE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.3. The average equity rating for PDCE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $81.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PDCE Stock Performance Analysis:

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, PDCE shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.69, while it was recorded at 74.58 for the last single week of trading, and 68.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDC Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.13 and a Gross Margin at +65.76. PDC Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.26.

Return on Total Capital for PDCE is now 58.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.19. Additionally, PDCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] managed to generate an average of $2,886,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

PDCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDC Energy Inc. go to 27.20%.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PDCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PDCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.