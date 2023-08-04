PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain 11.40% so far this year. What now?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] price plunged by -4.18 percent to reach at -$1.98. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PBF Energy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.20 per Share.

Second quarter income from operations of $1,389.2 million (excluding special items, second quarter income from operations of $403.7 million).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Closed partnership with Eni Sustainable Mobility, received $845.6 million, including $431 million at closing in the second quarter and $414.6 million in the third quarter.

A sum of 3671205 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. PBF Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $46.57 and dropped to a low of $42.82 until finishing in the latest session at $45.43.

The one-year PBF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.43. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $46.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.20, while it was recorded at 47.13 for the last single week of trading, and 40.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 55.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.60. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of $795,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.47.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PBF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PBF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.