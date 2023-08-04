Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] is -46.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] closed the trading session at $0.11 on 08/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1066, while the highest price level was $0.112. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Novo Integrated Sciences Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints for services and product innovation, today reported its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2023.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “The Company remains committed to the commercialization of its proprietary product offerings and the expansion and delivery of its essential services and solutions of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. During the fiscal year 2023 third quarter period, the Company announced the signing of agreements for an unsecured, non-dilutive 15-year debt instrument, with a principal sum of $70,000,000, which provides for the Company to receive net proceeds of approximately $55,000,000 after fees. In today’s environment of tight capital markets and expensive capital raises, this cash infusion is consequential and will provide the Company with the foundational capital and repayment terms required to support and accelerate the further implementation and growth of Novo’s three-pillar business model. “.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.54 percent and weekly performance of -3.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.77M shares, NVOS reached to a volume of 2632361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NVOS stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -24.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.90 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1324, while it was recorded at 0.1076 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1622 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.