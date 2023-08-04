Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $38

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE: NOG] gained 5.61% on the last trading session, reaching $41.59 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that NOG Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results, Including Record Quarterly Production.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS.

Record quarterly production of 90,878 Boe per day (60% oil), increases of 4% from the first quarter of 2023 and 25% from the second quarter of 2022.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. represents 84.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.77 billion with the latest information. NOG stock price has been found in the range of $39.71 to $42.1658.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, NOG reached a trading volume of 2818652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for NOG stock

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, NOG shares gained by 19.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.54 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.34, while it was recorded at 39.86 for the last single week of trading, and 32.93 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.47 and a Gross Margin at +66.25. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.94.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now 77.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 161.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.68. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of $23,431,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 11.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.