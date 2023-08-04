NCR Corporation [NCR] Is Currently 11.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.71%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that NCR Delivers Robust Payments and Accounting Functionality for Small Businesses Through Autobooks Partnership.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, and Autobooks have partnered, seamlessly integrating sophisticated digital invoicing, payment acceptance, and accounting features into NCR Digital Banking. NCR and Autobooks have more than 100 joint financial institution customers live.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The partnership enables financial institutions to offer a comprehensive suite of integrated payments and cash management solutions built specifically for small businesses. By allowing small businesses to accept payments in a variety of ways, both in-app and online, and manage those receivables through additional accounting and reporting tools, banks and credit unions can more effectively attract, retain and support these customers.

Over the last 12 months, NCR stock dropped by -13.53%. The one-year NCR Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.87. The average equity rating for NCR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.09 billion, with 139.60 million shares outstanding and 133.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, NCR stock reached a trading volume of 3093648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $31.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NCR Stock Performance Analysis:

NCR Corporation [NCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, NCR shares gained by 16.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.34 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.40, while it was recorded at 26.87 for the last single week of trading, and 23.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NCR Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.15 and a Gross Margin at +23.48. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.82.

Return on Total Capital for NCR is now 8.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NCR Corporation [NCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 348.15. Additionally, NCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 399.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NCR Corporation [NCR] managed to generate an average of $1,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

NCR Corporation [NCR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.