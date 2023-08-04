MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $15.70

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] traded at a high on 08/03/23, posting a 4.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.65. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second Quarter 2023 Net Income of $191.1 million or $0.66 per Diluted Share.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Second Quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $196.0 million or $0.68 per Diluted Share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3669670 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MGIC Investment Corporation stands at 2.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.52%.

The market cap for MTG stock reached $5.06 billion, with 290.99 million shares outstanding and 283.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, MTG reached a trading volume of 3669670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.79.

How has MTG stock performed recently?

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.88 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.86, while it was recorded at 16.98 for the last single week of trading, and 14.15 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +100.47. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +73.79.

Return on Total Capital for MTG is now 18.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.28. Additionally, MTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] managed to generate an average of $1,266,982 per employee.

Earnings analysis for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 3.09%.

Insider trade positions for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]

The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.