Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Is Currently -1.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] plunged by -$2.66 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $202.79 during the day while it closed the day at $200.85. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM that MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2023.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,600 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott International Inc. stock has also gained 2.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAR stock has inclined by 12.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.54% and gained 34.90% year-on date.

The market cap for MAR stock reached $60.03 billion, with 309.60 million shares outstanding and 245.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 3288031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $193.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 446.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MAR stock trade performance evaluation

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.82 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.65, while it was recorded at 202.10 for the last single week of trading, and 168.96 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72 and a Gross Margin at +21.01. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 28.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 237.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,972.54. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,833.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of $6,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to 16.30%.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.