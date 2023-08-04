Market cap of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] reaches 21.32M – now what?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: RETO] gained 12.36% on the last trading session, reaching $3.09 price per share at the time. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that ReTo Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions and operation services for intelligent ecological environments and roadside assistance services and software development services in China, today announced that on May 26, 2023, it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq has noted that this matter is now closed.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. represents 4.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.32 million with the latest information. RETO stock price has been found in the range of $2.665 to $3.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 582.52K shares, RETO reached a trading volume of 13890250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15.

Trading performance analysis for RETO stock

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.45. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 157.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.24 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.56, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] shares currently have an operating margin of -219.85 and a Gross Margin at +12.46. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.18.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]

