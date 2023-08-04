Market cap of Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] reaches 11.94B – now what?

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] slipped around -0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.62 at the close of the session, down -0.69%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Gen Reports 16th Consecutive Quarter of Growth in Q1 FY24.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, released its results for its fiscal year 2024 first quarter, which ended June 30, 2023.

“This new fiscal year is off to a strong start. I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made and only see great opportunity ahead. We are passionate and committed to Powering Digital Freedom for consumers everywhere,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of Gen. “We are well positioned to drive innovation and remain the leader in Cyber Safety, protecting people against the growing threats faced in our ever-expanding digital lives.”.

Gen Digital Inc. stock is now -13.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GEN Stock saw the intraday high of $18.81 and lowest of $18.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.83, which means current price is +20.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, GEN reached a trading volume of 5271667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $23.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has GEN stock performed recently?

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, GEN shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.07 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.41, while it was recorded at 19.12 for the last single week of trading, and 19.74 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.20. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 128.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.90%.

Insider trade positions for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]

The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.