Market cap of Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] reaches 7.58B – now what?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] gained 5.58% or 3.09 points to close at $58.53 with a heavy trading volume of 2970950 shares. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:11 AM that Futu I&E, HKIRA, and CECEPEC Release IR Research Report.

Revealing ESG Opportunities and Three Major Changes in Investor Relations.

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) (“Futu” or the “Company”), Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) and CECEP Environmental Consulting Group (CECEPEC), jointly released the “2023 Investor Relations Research Report – ESG, New Business Cycle & Outstanding IR Practice Research”(“The Report”).

It opened the trading session at $57.60, the shares rose to $60.46 and dropped to $57.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUTU points out that the company has recorded 4.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 2970950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $56.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 62.08.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 39.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.88, while it was recorded at 58.55 for the last single week of trading, and 47.39 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.71 and a Gross Margin at +88.79. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 1.57%.

The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FUTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FUTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.