Market cap of Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] reaches 71.73M – now what?

Cue Health Inc. [NASDAQ: HLTH] closed the trading session at $0.48 on 08/03/23. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM that Cue Health Awarded New $28 Million Federal Contract to Develop Flu A/B, RSV, COVID-19 Molecular Multiplex Test for Both Over-the-Counter and Point-of-Care Use.

The test will be designed to detect and differentiate between the four viruses and deliver results in approximately 25 minutes.

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today announced that it has been awarded a new approximately $28 million contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to develop a Flu A/B, RSV, and COVID-19 molecular multiplex test for both over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) use. Cue’s test would detect and differentiate between influenza A, influenza B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 simultaneously, with results delivered in approximately 25 minutes to connected smart devices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.95 percent and weekly performance of 9.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 892.11K shares, HLTH reached to a volume of 4028026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLTH shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cue Health Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

HLTH stock trade performance evaluation

Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, HLTH shares gained by 25.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4904, while it was recorded at 0.4534 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8165 for the last 200 days.

Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.75. Cue Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.14.

Return on Total Capital for HLTH is now -29.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.54. Additionally, HLTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cue Health Inc. [HLTH] managed to generate an average of -$128,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Cue Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Cue Health Inc. [HLTH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HLTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HLTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HLTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.