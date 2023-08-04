Market cap of Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] reaches 680.63M – now what?

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] jumped around 0.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.92 at the close of the session, up 18.84%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Results.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Community Health Systems Inc. stock is now 13.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYH Stock saw the intraday high of $5.20 and lowest of $4.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.01, which means current price is +65.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 4955039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

How has CYH stock performed recently?

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.63. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +5.96. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.42. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of $697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to -7.95%.

Insider trade positions for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CYH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CYH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.