Market cap of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] reaches 974.68M – now what?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] loss -12.44% on the last trading session, reaching $6.97 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“We had another strong quarter with clonoSEQ test volume growth of 52% versus prior year and the first FDA IND acceptance in cancer cell therapy from our collaboration with Genentech,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “We are encouraged by the progress year to date in both MRD and Immune Medicine businesses and we remain committed to driving operational efficiencies across the company while supporting sustainable growth.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation represents 143.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $974.68 million with the latest information. ADPT stock price has been found in the range of $6.71 to $7.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ADPT reached a trading volume of 3555300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $12.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

Trading performance analysis for ADPT stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.87. With this latest performance, ADPT shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.40, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.94 and a Gross Margin at +57.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.03.

Return on Total Capital for ADPT is now -28.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.28. Additionally, ADPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] managed to generate an average of -$253,406 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation go to 21.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]

The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.