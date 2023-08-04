Market Analysts see The Timken Company [TKR] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

The Timken Company [NYSE: TKR] traded at a low on 08/03/23, posting a -9.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $82.95. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:51 AM that Timken Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2023 Results.

Record sales of $1.27 billion, up 10 percent from last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2758414 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Timken Company stands at 3.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for TKR stock reached $5.94 billion, with 72.50 million shares outstanding and 64.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 553.31K shares, TKR reached a trading volume of 2758414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Timken Company [TKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TKR shares is $96.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Timken Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Timken Company is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TKR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has TKR stock performed recently?

The Timken Company [TKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.46. With this latest performance, TKR shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for The Timken Company [TKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.57, while it was recorded at 90.51 for the last single week of trading, and 78.90 for the last 200 days.

The Timken Company [TKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Timken Company [TKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.65. The Timken Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.06.

Return on Total Capital for TKR is now 15.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Timken Company [TKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.49. Additionally, TKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Timken Company [TKR] managed to generate an average of $21,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.The Timken Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for The Timken Company [TKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Timken Company go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Timken Company [TKR]

The top three institutional holders of TKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.