Market Analysts see Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] closed the trading session at $17.31 on 08/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.11, while the highest price level was $21.00. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its second quarter 2023 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q2 2023 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.54 percent and weekly performance of -16.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, LMND reached to a volume of 4831695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

LMND stock trade performance evaluation

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.62. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.14, while it was recorded at 21.40 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.70. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.62.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -29.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.06. Additionally, LMND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$217,849 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lemonade Inc. [LMND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc. go to 22.10%.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: Institutional Ownership

