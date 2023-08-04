Market Analysts see DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOCN] slipped around -0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $46.68 at the close of the session, down -0.68%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM that DigitalOcean Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue grew 27% to $170 million.

Loss from Operations was $1.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $72 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock is now 83.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOCN Stock saw the intraday high of $48.40 and lowest of $46.1181 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.88, which means current price is +99.06% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, DOCN reached a trading volume of 2876353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $44.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCN in the course of the last twelve months was 51.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has DOCN stock performed recently?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, DOCN shares gained by 17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.61, while it was recorded at 47.98 for the last single week of trading, and 34.62 for the last 200 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.61 and a Gross Margin at +63.23. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.21.

Return on Total Capital for DOCN is now -1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,202.57. Additionally, DOCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,089.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] managed to generate an average of -$20,169 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. go to 45.79%.

Insider trade positions for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]

