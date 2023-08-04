Market Analysts see Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.57%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM that CVS Health to Begin Nationwide In-Store Sales of Biomerica’s EZ Detect™ Colorectal Disease Screening Test.

Over 7,000 CVS Pharmacy Stores to sell the EZ Detect™ Test.

Simple 2 minute at-home test detects an early warning sign of colorectal cancer.

Over the last 12 months, BMRA stock dropped by -42.31%. The average equity rating for BMRA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.34 million, with 16.82 million shares outstanding and 15.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.64K shares, BMRA stock reached a trading volume of 11144332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Biomerica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomerica Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

BMRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.57. With this latest performance, BMRA shares gained by 26.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4254, while it was recorded at 1.4720 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3850 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biomerica Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.03 and a Gross Margin at +15.78. Biomerica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.01.

Return on Total Capital for BMRA is now -44.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, BMRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] managed to generate an average of -$70,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Biomerica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

