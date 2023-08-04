Market Analysts see Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BPTH] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.4799 during the day while it closed the day at $0.41. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.1 Million Public Offering.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -61.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BPTH stock has declined by -71.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.86% and lost -72.85% year-on date.

The market cap for BPTH stock reached $3.16 million, with 7.96 million shares outstanding and 7.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 131.47K shares, BPTH reached a trading volume of 6421478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

BPTH stock trade performance evaluation

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.33. With this latest performance, BPTH shares dropped by -73.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.40 for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4688, while it was recorded at 0.8599 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6993 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.20.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BPTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BPTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BPTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.