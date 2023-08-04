Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Stock trading around $16.59 per share: What’s Next?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.80 during the day while it closed the day at $16.59. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM that Energy Transition and Emerging Technology Companies are Set to Present at the 28th Annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference, to be held August 13-16, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.

Presentation Times and Schedule for All Participating Companies Now Posted on the Conference Website www.enercomdenver.com – Presenting Companies Continue to be Added.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Investor One-on-One Meeting Requests for All Companies Now Open for Institutional Investors, Portfolio Managers, Financial Analysts, CIOs, and Other Investment Industry Professionals.

Liberty Energy Inc. stock has also gained 3.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBRT stock has inclined by 39.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.03% and gained 3.62% year-on date.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $2.85 billion, with 173.13 million shares outstanding and 155.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 2924975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $19.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LBRT stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 21.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.18, while it was recorded at 16.34 for the last single week of trading, and 14.66 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.63.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now 30.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.34. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of $87,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 10.30%.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LBRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LBRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.