Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.40 during the day while it closed the day at $10.05. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Orchid Island Capital Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (“Orchid” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results of operations for the three month period ended June 30, 2023.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock has also loss -7.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORC stock has inclined by 3.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.41% and lost -4.29% year-on date.

The market cap for ORC stock reached $448.93 million, with 43.90 million shares outstanding and 43.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 926.35K shares, ORC reached a trading volume of 4137949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.29.

ORC stock trade performance evaluation

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.71. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.66 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1798.73 and a Gross Margin at -32.91. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2362.89.

Return on Total Capital for ORC is now -3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 769.99. Additionally, ORC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ORC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ORC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.