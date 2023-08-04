Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] Stock trading around $12.22 per share: What’s Next?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] slipped around -1.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.22 at the close of the session, down -8.40%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 12:01 AM that Kyndryl Targets $47B Managed Security Services Market with End-to-End Security Capabilities.

Flexible and modular services speed cyberattack detection, response and recovery.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it has significantly expanded the services it offers to enable enterprise customers to quickly detect and effectively respond to and recover from cyberattacks.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock is now 9.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KD Stock saw the intraday high of $13.23 and lowest of $11.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.21, which means current price is +9.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 3912137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for KD in the course of the last twelve months was 233.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has KD stock performed recently?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, KD shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 13.20 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.27 and a Gross Margin at +14.85. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]

The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.