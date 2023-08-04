Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [KRP] Revenue clocked in at $281.20 million, down -14.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [NYSE: KRP] loss -8.00% on the last trading session, reaching $14.26 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Units.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) (“Kimbell”) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 7,250,000 common units representing limited partner interests, at a public offering price of $14.00 per common unit. The total gross proceeds of the offering, before underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $101.5 million. Kimbell has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 1,087,500 additional common units at the public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 7, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Kimbell intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. At the closing of the pending acquisition of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests held by a private seller (the “Acquisition”), as described in Kimbell’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 2, 2023, Kimbell intends to use amounts borrowed from its revolving credit facility to fund a portion of the purchase price of the Acquisition and to pay related fees and expenses. Kimbell may use future amounts borrowed under its revolving credit facility for general partnership purposes, including a potential redemption of a portion of its 6.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units that are expected to be issued in connection with the Acquisition.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP represents 62.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.21 billion with the latest information. KRP stock price has been found in the range of $14.02 to $14.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 320.27K shares, KRP reached a trading volume of 4237074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [KRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRP shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRP in the course of the last twelve months was 33.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.10.

Trading performance analysis for KRP stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [KRP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37. With this latest performance, KRP shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [KRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.98, while it was recorded at 15.36 for the last single week of trading, and 16.01 for the last 200 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [KRP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [KRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.73. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.16.

Return on Total Capital for KRP is now 21.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [KRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.12. Additionally, KRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [KRP] managed to generate an average of $3,500,621 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [KRP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP go to 3.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [KRP]

The top three institutional holders of KRP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KRP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KRP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.