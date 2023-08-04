Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $6.50

Hudson Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HDSN] traded at a high on 08/03/23, posting a 26.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.92. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Hudson Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Hudson reported revenues of $90.5 million, a decrease of 13% compared to revenues of $103.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily related to decreased selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period as compared to the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 40%, compared to 55% in the second quarter of 2022. Hudson reported operating income of $27.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $49.8 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded net income of $19.2 million or $0.42 per basic and $0.41 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $39.8 million or $0.89 per basic and $0.84 diluted share in the same period of 2022. 2023 and future periods will reflect a statutory tax rate of approximately 26%, excluding certain temporary and permanent tax adjustments, while the 2022 period reflects an effective tax rate of 16% due to the release of the Company’s remaining valuation allowance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2733353 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hudson Technologies Inc. stands at 6.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.26%.

The market cap for HDSN stock reached $481.68 million, with 45.30 million shares outstanding and 37.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 523.88K shares, HDSN reached a trading volume of 2733353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDSN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hudson Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Technologies Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDSN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has HDSN stock performed recently?

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.37. With this latest performance, HDSN shares gained by 15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +49.23. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.92.

Return on Total Capital for HDSN is now 66.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 56.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 84.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.97. Additionally, HDSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN] managed to generate an average of $447,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Hudson Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Technologies Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hudson Technologies Inc. [HDSN]

