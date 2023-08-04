Herbalife Ltd. [HLF] gain 25.94% so far this year. What now?

Herbalife Ltd. [NYSE: HLF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.69%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Herbalife Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802526262/en/.

Over the last 12 months, HLF stock dropped by -22.59%. The one-year Herbalife Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.76. The average equity rating for HLF stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.81 billion, with 98.50 million shares outstanding and 96.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, HLF stock reached a trading volume of 6417551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Herbalife Ltd. [HLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Herbalife Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Ltd. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

HLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Herbalife Ltd. [HLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.69. With this latest performance, HLF shares gained by 36.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.83 for Herbalife Ltd. [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.46, while it was recorded at 16.82 for the last single week of trading, and 15.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Herbalife Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herbalife Ltd. [HLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.30 and a Gross Margin at +75.86. Herbalife Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Total Capital for HLF is now 32.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.52. Additionally, HLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herbalife Ltd. [HLF] managed to generate an average of $31,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 64.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.Herbalife Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

HLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Ltd. go to -0.50%.

Herbalife Ltd. [HLF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.