Genius Group Limited [GNS] is 77.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] closed the trading session at $0.58 on 08/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.55, while the highest price level was $0.99. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Genius Group Spin Off of Entrepreneur Resorts Limited Approved by Singapore Court.

Details about the spin off of ERL such as the timeline, record date, and share distribution date will be provided to shareholders once the process is finalized.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 77.11 percent and weekly performance of -8.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, GNS reached to a volume of 52943355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Group Limited [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

GNS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Group Limited [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, GNS shares dropped by -15.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.56 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7583, while it was recorded at 0.6158 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6209 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -302.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -753.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.72.

Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.