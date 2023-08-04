Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] is 64.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] price surged by 5.42 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 12:00 AM that Gaotu Techedu Announces First Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 2787907 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.49M shares. Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares reached a high of $3.96 and dropped to a low of $3.79 until finishing in the latest session at $3.89.

The one-year GOTU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.02. The average equity rating for GOTU stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $3.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

GOTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 35.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaotu Techedu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +71.94. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.53.

Return on Total Capital for GOTU is now -3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.67. Additionally, GOTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.39.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

GOTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GOTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GOTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.