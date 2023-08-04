Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] Is Currently 13.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] price surged by 13.09 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Gannett Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full Year Outlook.

Operating Income of $13.5 million; Net Loss Attributable to Gannett of $12.7 million.

A sum of 2869820 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.13M shares. Gannett Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $3.25 and dropped to a low of $2.825 until finishing in the latest session at $3.11.

The one-year GCI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -44.65. The average equity rating for GCI stock is currently 4.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

GCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.92. With this latest performance, GCI shares gained by 43.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.60 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gannett Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Gannett Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.65.

Return on Total Capital for GCI is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 482.10. Additionally, GCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 446.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] managed to generate an average of -$5,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.