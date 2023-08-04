For Tenaris S.A. [TS], Analyst sees a rise to $41.80. What next?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] slipped around -1.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.87 at the close of the session, down -3.31%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM that Tenaris Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net cash / debt and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tenaris S.A. stock is now -9.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TS Stock saw the intraday high of $32.22 and lowest of $31.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.00, which means current price is +29.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, TS reached a trading volume of 4603804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $42.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has TS stock performed recently?

Tenaris S.A. [TS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.54, while it was recorded at 33.03 for the last single week of trading, and 31.17 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.84 and a Gross Margin at +39.35. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.71.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 23.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.05. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of $96,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.