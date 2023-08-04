Exane BNP Paribas lifts Prologis Inc. [PLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $123.81 at the close of the session, up 0.11%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Premium Global Portfolio Continues to Drive Record Results.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported second quarter results for 2023.

Prologis Inc. stock is now 9.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLD Stock saw the intraday high of $124.01 and lowest of $120.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 138.86, which means current price is +11.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 2718204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $142.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.44, while it was recorded at 124.01 for the last single week of trading, and 120.38 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $1,364,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.