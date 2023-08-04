Exane BNP Paribas lifts Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] price plunged by -6.07 percent to reach at -$4.02. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

System-wide same store sales increased 8.7%.

Ended second quarter with total membership of more than 18.4 million.

A sum of 4653584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.59M shares. Planet Fitness Inc. shares reached a high of $64.26 and dropped to a low of $61.84 until finishing in the latest session at $62.23.

The one-year PLNT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.22. The average equity rating for PLNT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $85.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

PLNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, PLNT shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.20, while it was recorded at 65.86 for the last single week of trading, and 73.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Planet Fitness Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.56 and a Gross Margin at +37.36. Planet Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLNT is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Additionally, PLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] managed to generate an average of $35,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Planet Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PLNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PLNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.