Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Stock trading around $28.57 per share: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] gained 0.39% or 0.11 points to close at $28.57 with a heavy trading volume of 2971206 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Equitable Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Integrated business model delivering strong results including record net inflows of $1.4 billion in Retirement1 and $1.3 billion of net inflows in Wealth Management.

Cash generation2 of $0.9 billion to Holdings year-to-date, on track to achieve $1.3 billion 2023 guidance.

It opened the trading session at $28.25, the shares rose to $28.805 and dropped to $27.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQH points out that the company has recorded -11.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, EQH reached to a volume of 2971206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $36.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.02.

Trading performance analysis for EQH stock

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.98, while it was recorded at 28.67 for the last single week of trading, and 28.15 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now 20.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.41. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,104.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of $217,683 per employee.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 19.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EQH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EQH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.