EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is 2.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] price surged by 1.27 percent to reach at $1.65. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2023 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG’s website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

A sum of 4286637 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.36M shares. EOG Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $133.30 and dropped to a low of $129.902 until finishing in the latest session at $131.69.

The one-year EOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.98. The average equity rating for EOG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $141.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 27.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

EOG Stock Performance Analysis:

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.91 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.01, while it was recorded at 131.34 for the last single week of trading, and 122.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EOG Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.45 and a Gross Margin at +54.73. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now 47.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.04. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of $2,722,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

EOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to -1.00%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.