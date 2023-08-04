Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] Stock trading around $10.32 per share: What’s Next?

Ecovyst Inc. [NYSE: ECVT] slipped around -1.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.32 at the close of the session, down -14.64%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ecovyst Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) (“Ecovyst” or the “Company”), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and updated fiscal 2023 guidance.

Ecovyst Inc. stock is now 16.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ECVT Stock saw the intraday high of $11.16 and lowest of $9.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.35, which means current price is +18.35% above from all time high which was touched on 07/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ECVT reached a trading volume of 3319916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECVT shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Ecovyst Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecovyst Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECVT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ECVT stock performed recently?

Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.41. With this latest performance, ECVT shares dropped by -8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.57 for Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.22, while it was recorded at 11.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.43 and a Gross Margin at +26.10. Ecovyst Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.51.

Return on Total Capital for ECVT is now 7.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.17. Additionally, ECVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT] managed to generate an average of $78,421 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Ecovyst Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecovyst Inc. go to 23.25%.

Insider trade positions for Ecovyst Inc. [ECVT]

The top three institutional holders of ECVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.