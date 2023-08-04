Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Is Currently -2.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] loss -2.33% on the last trading session, reaching $90.37 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM that This summer, Duke Energy’s Home Energy House Call program helps Indiana customers save energy and money.

Eligible customers can sign up for a free in-house energy assessment (valued at $180) that’s designed to help them improve home energy efficiency and save on monthly bills.

Summer means higher electric use and often higher energy bills. Duke Energy is encouraging customers to take advantage of its Home Energy House Call program to enhance their homes’ energy efficiency and lower their bills.

Duke Energy Corporation represents 770.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $70.46 billion with the latest information. DUK stock price has been found in the range of $90.20 to $92.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 2879921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $104.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for DUK stock

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.27, while it was recorded at 92.40 for the last single week of trading, and 96.22 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.