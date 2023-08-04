DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] Revenue clocked in at $170.58 million, down -19.38% YTD: What’s Next?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ: DRTT] traded at a high on 08/03/23, posting a 21.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.43. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM that DIRTT Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8394189 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stands at 24.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.80%.

The market cap for DRTT stock reached $43.92 million, with 102.79 million shares outstanding and 44.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 149.59K shares, DRTT reached a trading volume of 8394189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.24. With this latest performance, DRTT shares gained by 70.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2972, while it was recorded at 0.3253 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4286 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.48 and a Gross Margin at +16.36. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.93.

Return on Total Capital for DRTT is now -31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 549.46. Additionally, DRTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRTT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. go to 25.00%.

The top three institutional holders of DRTT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DRTT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DRTT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.