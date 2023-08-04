Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] is -11.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] price plunged by -4.74 percent to reach at -$1.71. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM that Daqo New Energy Announces Leadership Changes.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced its Chairman and Founder, Mr. Guangfu Xu, will step down from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board), effective immediately, but will remain as a director on the Board. Meanwhile, Mr. Longgen Zhang, after more than five years of dedicated service, will step down as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Concurrently, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Xiang Xu as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Xiang Xu has strong expertise across the solar industry and corporate management. He has been serving as a Director of the Company since its initial public offering and as Vice Chairman of the Board since June 2022.

A sum of 3133335 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 916.23K shares. Daqo New Energy Corp. shares reached a high of $35.92 and dropped to a low of $33.4002 until finishing in the latest session at $34.34.

The one-year DQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.0. The average equity rating for DQ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DQ shares is $57.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DQ in the course of the last twelve months was 1.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

DQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.16. With this latest performance, DQ shares dropped by -11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.65, while it was recorded at 37.16 for the last single week of trading, and 44.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Daqo New Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.05 and a Gross Margin at +73.95. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.