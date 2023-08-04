Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Stock trading around $101.14 per share: What’s Next?

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] price surged by 5.85 percent to reach at $5.59. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:49 AM that Constellation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Earnings Release Highlights.

GAAP Net Income of $833 million and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $1,031 million for the second quarter of 2023.

A sum of 3510870 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. Constellation Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $103.574 and dropped to a low of $95.76 until finishing in the latest session at $101.14.

The one-year CEG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.31. The average equity rating for CEG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $100.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

CEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.50 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.16, while it was recorded at 97.08 for the last single week of trading, and 85.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Constellation Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.02 and a Gross Margin at +4.28. Constellation Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for CEG is now 2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.35. Additionally, CEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] managed to generate an average of -$11,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 30.10%.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.