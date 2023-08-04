Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Revenue clocked in at $10.46 billion, down -11.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] jumped around 0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.77 at the close of the session, up 1.08%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM that Chewy Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mario Marte to Retire.

Stacy Bowman to Serve as Interim CFO as Company Continues Search for Permanent CFO.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy” or “Company”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced today that Mario Marte has decided to retire from the Company, effective as of July 28, 2023.

Chewy Inc. stock is now -11.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHWY Stock saw the intraday high of $32.92 and lowest of $31.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.88, which means current price is +12.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 3199829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $44.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 56.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CHWY stock performed recently?

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -13.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.21, while it was recorded at 33.25 for the last single week of trading, and 38.26 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc. go to 25.65%.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CHWY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.