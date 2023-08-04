Cerus Corporation [CERS] moved down -17.98: Why It’s Important

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] loss -17.98% on the last trading session, reaching $2.44 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Cerus Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Cerus Corporation represents 178.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $419.68 million with the latest information. CERS stock price has been found in the range of $2.40 to $2.845.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, CERS reached a trading volume of 2820678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cerus Corporation [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for CERS stock

Cerus Corporation [CERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.17. With this latest performance, CERS shares gained by 7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Cerus Corporation [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerus Corporation [CERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.24 and a Gross Margin at +52.20. Cerus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.40.

Return on Total Capital for CERS is now -36.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.03. Additionally, CERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] managed to generate an average of -$138,443 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Cerus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cerus Corporation [CERS]

The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CERS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CERS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.