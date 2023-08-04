Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Coursera Inc. [COUR] – find out why.

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] closed the trading session at $15.96 on 08/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.71, while the highest price level was $16.09. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM that Coursera to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership Forum.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. MT / 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.91 percent and weekly performance of 22.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, COUR reached to a volume of 3811621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coursera Inc. [COUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUR shares is $17.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Coursera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09.

COUR stock trade performance evaluation

Coursera Inc. [COUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.67. With this latest performance, COUR shares gained by 24.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.07 for Coursera Inc. [COUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.32, while it was recorded at 15.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.70 for the last 200 days.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at +63.29. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.48.

Return on Total Capital for COUR is now -22.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.08. Additionally, COUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] managed to generate an average of -$125,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Coursera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: Institutional Ownership

