Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $27

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [NYSE: BNL] traded at a low on 08/03/23, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.39. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Broadstone Net Lease Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) (“BNL,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), today announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3143884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stands at 2.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.22%.

The market cap for BNL stock reached $3.13 billion, with 186.13 million shares outstanding and 160.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, BNL reached a trading volume of 3143884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNL shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has BNL stock performed recently?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, BNL shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.03, while it was recorded at 16.46 for the last single week of trading, and 16.71 for the last 200 days.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.71 and a Gross Margin at +49.44. Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for BNL is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.12. Additionally, BNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] managed to generate an average of $369,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 235.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Insider trade positions for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]

The top three institutional holders of BNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BNL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BNL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.