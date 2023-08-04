Black Knight Inc. [BKI] stock Downgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $75

Black Knight Inc. [NYSE: BKI] gained 0.90% or 0.63 points to close at $70.63 with a heavy trading volume of 4968263 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Black Knight Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the prior year periods.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $70.75, the shares rose to $71.49 and dropped to $70.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKI points out that the company has recorded 15.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, BKI reached to a volume of 4968263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Black Knight Inc. [BKI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKI shares is $68.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Black Knight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Knight Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKI in the course of the last twelve months was 119.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BKI stock

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, BKI shares gained by 20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.86 for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.39, while it was recorded at 70.22 for the last single week of trading, and 59.51 for the last 200 days.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Knight Inc. [BKI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.98. Black Knight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.16.

Return on Total Capital for BKI is now 5.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.20. Additionally, BKI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] managed to generate an average of $74,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Black Knight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Knight Inc. go to 6.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Black Knight Inc. [BKI]

The top three institutional holders of BKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BKI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BKI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.