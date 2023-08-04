Ball Corporation [BALL] moved up 3.49: Why It’s Important

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BALL] gained 3.49% or 1.99 points to close at $59.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3736534 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Ball Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Highlights.

U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share of 55 cents vs. a loss of 55 cents in 2022; results include impact of 2022 business divestments.

It opened the trading session at $57.825, the shares rose to $60.90 and dropped to $57.825, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BALL points out that the company has recorded 1.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, BALL reached to a volume of 3736534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ball Corporation [BALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $60.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

Trading performance analysis for BALL stock

Ball Corporation [BALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, BALL shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for Ball Corporation [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.96, while it was recorded at 58.33 for the last single week of trading, and 54.50 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BALL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.63 and a Gross Margin at +11.48. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Total Capital for BALL is now 8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.25. Additionally, BALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BALL] managed to generate an average of $34,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Ball Corporation [BALL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 3.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ball Corporation [BALL]

The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BALL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BALL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.