Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] Revenue clocked in at $0.80 million, down -95.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTI] closed the trading session at $0.08 on 08/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0741, while the highest price level was $0.0792. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Ascent Solar Technologies Announces Bridge Financing of Up to 900 Series 1B Convertible Preferred Shares.

The funds raised through this financing will be utilized to support the Company’s working capital needs as it expands its manufacturing capabilities and accelerates market penetration.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -95.31 percent and weekly performance of -13.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -93.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, ASTI reached to a volume of 7431511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13.

ASTI stock trade performance evaluation

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.07. With this latest performance, ASTI shares dropped by -34.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.70 for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1103, while it was recorded at 0.0793 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0964 for the last 200 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1394.81 and a Gross Margin at -70.68. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1615.55.

Return on Total Capital for ASTI is now -134.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,255.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.82. Additionally, ASTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] managed to generate an average of -$318,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.