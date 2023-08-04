Aramark [ARMK] stock Upgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $49

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.70%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aramark Collegiate Hospitality Uses Data Insight to Drive New Innovation and a Sense of Home as Students Head Back to Campus.

Each college campus is as unique as its medley of students, and this Fall Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is offering innovative new ordering technologies and food concepts, designed with industry and campus-specific data, to deliver dining programs that engage and ground students.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803321487/en/.

Over the last 12 months, ARMK stock rose by 12.50%. The one-year Aramark stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.71. The average equity rating for ARMK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.94 billion, with 260.67 million shares outstanding and 258.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, ARMK stock reached a trading volume of 5189352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $44.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

ARMK Stock Performance Analysis:

Aramark [ARMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, ARMK shares dropped by -9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.99 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.92, while it was recorded at 39.46 for the last single week of trading, and 39.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aramark Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +6.48. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.97. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 252.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aramark [ARMK] managed to generate an average of $710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ARMK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 38.61%.

Aramark [ARMK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ARMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ARMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.