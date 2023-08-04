Aptiv PLC [APTV] Stock trading around $109.58 per share: What’s Next?

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.30%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Aptiv Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Record Revenue and Adjusted Operating Earnings.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, APTV stock rose by 1.05%. The one-year Aptiv PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.96. The average equity rating for APTV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.02 billion, with 282.87 million shares outstanding and 281.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, APTV stock reached a trading volume of 3788351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $127.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 52.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

APTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, APTV shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.28, while it was recorded at 108.80 for the last single week of trading, and 103.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptiv PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +20.58. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Total Capital for APTV is now 9.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.02. Additionally, APTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptiv PLC [APTV] managed to generate an average of $3,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

APTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 31.16%.

Aptiv PLC [APTV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in APTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in APTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.