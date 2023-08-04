Amphenol Corporation [APH] Is Currently 0.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] price surged by 0.11 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amphenol Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:.

Sales of $3.054 billion, down 3% in U.S. dollars and 4% organically compared to the second quarter of 2022.

A sum of 2891466 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.80M shares. Amphenol Corporation shares reached a high of $88.78 and dropped to a low of $87.56 until finishing in the latest session at $88.48.

The one-year APH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.94. The average equity rating for APH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amphenol Corporation [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $91.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 40.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

APH Stock Performance Analysis:

Amphenol Corporation [APH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.12 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.15, while it was recorded at 88.27 for the last single week of trading, and 78.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amphenol Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.91. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for APH is now 22.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.44. Additionally, APH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] managed to generate an average of $20,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

APH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 6.64%.

Amphenol Corporation [APH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in APH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.